• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief’s Coral Camp has sessions through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers age 6-12 will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community. The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at El Siboney, 5501 5th St.. Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897
• Museum opened
The Tennessee Williams Museum’s operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
• Nonprofit board training
Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will offer a boot camp for nonprofit leaders at Leadership Success Academy, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. For registration, visit http://www.cffk.org/lsa or call 305-292-1502.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., or when capacity is reached. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.