The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Wildlife lecture
Photographer, writer and semi-professional birdwatcher Mark Heddon will be the speaker at the Florida Keys Wildlife Society meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Refuge Nature Center, 30587 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. The event is free and open to the public.
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings will show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St.
• Santa pics
Santa will be at the American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 for pet or kids pictures from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. A donation of a new, unwrapped toy is requested. Brownies, cookies and other treats will be available. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Christmas at the Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will host a Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Children can meet Santa and receive a gift. There will be a craft table, live local musicians and visits with the animals. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Farmer Jeanne at 305-293-7331.
• Christmas Concert
Keys Choral Arts and the Southernmost Chamber Music Society will present their Christmas Concert, “Hodie, Hodie!” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. 401 Duval St. The program will feature sacred, secular and fun holiday music performed by the area’s musicians. A reception will follow the concert. For tickets, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Homeowners meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will hold its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The guest speaker will be Joshua Gelfman, who will give an update on the changes coming to the Tradewinds Shopping Center. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85625355857?pwd=M1FueHY4bGxhekg0Rmh3TTJuSk4wdz09.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or contact Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.