The Canon Reece Biennial Scholarship Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The event honoree will be James (Rock) Poitier, who graduated from Douglass High School and whose name was recently installed on the Negro Leagues Wall of Fame for his professional career as a catcher and outfielder. He has mentored the youth of Key West in baseball for many years. Tickets are available by calling Ursula at 305-509-2808, Darlene at 305-304-4283 or Shirley at 305-304-4922.
• Boating course
A certified boating course is being offered by America’s Boating Club at 5205 College Road Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants can earn the required Florida State Boater ID Card and qualify for insurance rate discounts. The cost is $70, or $85 for two students sharing materials. The price includes lunch and guest speaker. For information, call Vince Melendy at 305-296-1126.
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee will present Howard Livingston and the Mile Marker 24 Band, with Kristen McNamara and Cliff Cody from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The event celebrates the commissioning of USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee on Saturday, May 13. Tickets for the concert are $10 for community members, and free for all military members and children younger than 12. Tickets are available at the door, or by visiting http://www.higbeecommissioning.org. Bring a chair or blanket, but no outside food, drinks or coolers.
• Poker Classic
May Sands Montessori School will hold a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Play begins at 7 p.m. and $50 donation gets 2,500 in chips. Register at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/fundraising. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Foster families sought
Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes begin on Thursday, June 15, at the Wesley House Key Largo office, 99451 Overseas Highway, Ste. 200, and will be held for eight weeks, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair, presented by Literacy Volunteers of America (LVA) — Monroe County, will take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to10 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Sponsors and vendors can make application by calling 305-294-4352 or 305-304-0578 (cell/text), by email to marycasanova77@gmail.com or info@lva-monroe.org.