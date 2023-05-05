• Scholarship banquet

The Canon Reece Biennial Scholarship Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The event honoree will be James (Rock) Poitier, who graduated from Douglass High School and whose name was recently installed on the Negro Leagues Wall of Fame for his professional career as a catcher and outfielder. He has mentored the youth of Key West in baseball for many years. Tickets are available by calling Ursula at 305-509-2808, Darlene at 305-304-4283 or Shirley at 305-304-4922.