U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Flag Retirement Box
A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• SOS Volunteers needed
The SOS Stock Island food pantry needs volunteers for various shifts of three hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are mainly responsible for walking clients through the food options, but some light stocking and cleaning may be involved. Group community service options are also available. Email selena@sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013, Ext. 1, for information.
• Sugarloaf Farmers Market
Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway, will host a Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday with BBQ ribs, tacos done to order, imported cheeses and other vendors.
• Documentary screening
Keys to Be the Change will host a screening of a documentary at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Erin Gruwell, teacher and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation, will discuss the film that sheds light on the lives of youth growing up in the world today.
• Radio Day
Zonta Club of Key West is hosting its annual Radio Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St. All funds raised will support scholarships for Key West High School students and college-bound women who live in the Lower Keys. To buy an ad, email zontakeywest@gmail.com. Donations are also accepted at http://www.zontakeywest.com or to PO Box 184, Key West, FL 33041.
• Yard sale
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the post, 5610 College Road. The cost is $25 to reserve a space for sellers’ tents and tables. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call Mike Dunn at 678-977-1584.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Brady’s Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, contact Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Earth Day cleanup
A clean up of Stock Island will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, starting at Bernstein Park, 6751 Fifth St. Grabbers, buckets, gloves and trash bags supplied. For information, call Jo Anne at 917-680-2079.