• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Virtual play
The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of a new play, “Smithtown,” written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos. The play will be available until Saturday, Feb. 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at http://tskw.org/smithtown-2.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, at the Staples Avenue bike path bridge, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Congressman talk
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host Congressman Carlos Gimenez via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. For information contact Anne Barnett at 305-385-1910 or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com
• GardenFest
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host its annual GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Admission is free. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Wildlife fundraiser
The “It’s for the Birds” silent auction fundraiser to benefit the Key West Wildlife Center will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, during the Artisan Market at the Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Auction items include original works of art, sailing and watersport excursions, sunset packages, gift certificates and a private sailboat charter.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a Show and Shine from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, at Sugarloaf Lodge, 170001 Overseas Hwy. For information, call Dick Moody, 305-942-1758.
• Audubon discussion
The Florida Keys Audubon Society will present “Flamingos in the Keys: What’s The Deal?” as a Zoom program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The event will be a conversation between Steven Whitfield of Zoo Miami and FKAS executive director Mark Hedden. For information or reservations, visit http://www.keysaudubon.org.
• Library speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library will present Tom Corcoran via webinar at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1. Corcoran is the author of Key West-based mysteries and books of non-fiction. The lectures are free and registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours will be held in March. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.