• Watch party
A watch party for the episode of the Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid” featuring Key West resident Andrew Forestell will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mojoe’s Sports Bar and Bistro, 618 Duval St. The viewing will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Forestell.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Sept. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Special Olympics yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Job Fair
The City of Key West will join other employers at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Visit https://fl-keywest.civicplus.com/Jobs.aspx for a listing of open positions.
• Labor Day Service
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold a virtual Labor Day service in memory of the civilians and war veterans who lost their lives in the hurricane of Sept. 2, 1935. To view the recorded service on Sunday, Sept. 6, visit Matecumbe Historical Trust or Tony Hammon on Facebook or at http://www.islandcommunitychurch.org. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• College prep
The College of the Florida Keys is teaming up with the Key West Chamber of Commerce to help local high school students, their families and guidance counselors deal with college decisions, requirements and deadlines with a free virtual workshop, entitled “Ready, Set, College!,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. For log-in information and resources referenced during the event visit www.cfk.edu/community-resources/ready-set-college/. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.