• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: The PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. For information, online registration, or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood. Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Silent auction
Anchors Aweigh Clubhouse will sponsor a Holiday Silent Auction from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 404 Virginia St. Jewelry, gifts, artwork, handbags and certificates for sailing, fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, a “White Glove” tour of the Truman Little White House and certificates for dining are among the items to be offered.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m., or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
• Music program
Music Room students will perform in “A Musical Winter Wonderland” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. The free program will be directed by Robin Kaplan, the young musicians will be accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. Contributions are asked for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative and gifts are requested for children in need.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.
• Concert for Children
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a family-friendly children’s concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Following the concert, a craft project will be set up where children will have the opportunity to create their own holiday ornament. The cost will be $5 per child with a maximum cost of $10 per family.