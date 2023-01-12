For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Foster parent training
Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. The class uses the Creating and Retaining Excellence (C.A.R.E) curriculum. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Game on!
The Key West Library offers multiplayer board game playing after school on Thursdays and Fridays, encouraging teamwork and social skills while offering children a way to meet new people and make friends. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Early Bird Cleanup
A volunteer cleanup crew will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Fausto’s parking lot, 1101 White St., to clean the White Street and Truman Avenue areas. Volunteers are provided with gloves, vests, pickers, buckets and hand sanitizer.
• Library Speaker Series
The Friends of the Key West Library will host author S. A. Cosby at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. In case of rain, the event will be held in the library auditorium. The event is free, but due to limited seating, advanced registration at http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org is required. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. The film is the story behind the making and world-wide success of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Movies are free and open to the public.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is seeking singers for its March concert. Rehearsals are held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required. Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone 16 and older, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are $100 per person for the term. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709, or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• FKAA offer senior, DAV discounts
Enrollment for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authorities discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans residential customers is open. Customers who have previously participated in the program must re-apply before Friday, March 31, to avoid interruption of a discount. Applications will be accepted through the website, mailed in or at three area offices: Lower Keys: 1100 Kennedy Drive, Key West, FL 33040; 3200 Overseas Highway Marathon, FL 33050; or 91620 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070.