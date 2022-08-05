• Purple Heart award

Key West resident and U.S. Army Veteran Alvin Alce will be formally issued a Purple Heart for wounds incurred a while serving in Vietnam. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. Following the ceremony, a celebration and luncheon will be held at American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St.