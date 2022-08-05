Key West resident and U.S. Army Veteran Alvin Alce will be formally issued a Purple Heart for wounds incurred a while serving in Vietnam. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. Following the ceremony, a celebration and luncheon will be held at American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St.
• Happy Hour with Historian
The Key West Art & Historical Society will partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures by Cori Convertito. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, the subject will be “A Man is Known by his Works: The Life & Art of Winslow Homer.” For tickets and information, visit http://www.https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events.
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold fundraising Drag Bingo events hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the “We Won’t Go Back” human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Applicants must be returning to college from the workforce, seeking professional certification or licensing or entering at least their second year of college. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Aug. 7. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Dinghy Beach meeting
The Friends of Dinghy Beach will hold a meeting in the City Hall lobby, 1300 White St., from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. For information, email milliemilliegooddog@gmail.com.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com