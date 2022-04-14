• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Military muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster & Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will benefit the Wesley House’s Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. Food, music, 50/50 raffles and a cash bar will be available. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform, Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Stock Island HOA
The Stock Island Home Owners’ Association will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bernstein Park building, 6751 5th Street. Discussed will be water bill increases, Earth Day litter clean up, recent events in Key West regarding Pier B. We are also planning a signature drive to put on the next election ballot single district election.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. Toiletries will be collected for the Domestic Abuse Shelter. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Plant sale
The plant Nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16. at 5219 College Road. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Tree giveaway
Key energy services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at KEYS’ Service Building 1001 James Street and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis for all KEYS customers, who will have their choice of two free native shade trees while supplies last. A complete listing of available trees will be made available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.