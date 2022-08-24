• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• WAVES Project fundraiser
The WAVES Project, which uses scuba diving as a transitional tool to help disabled veterans, will hold a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Southernmost VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, visit https://www.wavesproject.org.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a free “Skate Back to School” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the hockey rink at Bertha Street and Atlantic Boulevard. Participants must sign a waiver to skate and no skate rentals will be available. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Foster parents sought
Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes in Key West begin Wednesday, Aug. 24, and are held each Wednesday night for eight weeks. Registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail megan.burgess@wesleyhouse.org.
• Mentor, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. Volunteers can choose the program and school they wish to help. The More Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with a struggling reader in elementary school for 20 minutes during the school day. The Kids Win Mentoring program needs volunteers to meet 30–55 minutes weekly to offer academic and social support to a middle or high school youth. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text, 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. Rehearsals are held weekly, on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 pm. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 p.m., with schedules to be announced. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.