A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972, email keyscra@gmail.com or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• VIP series talk
The College of the Florida Keys will host Jason Spadaro, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium scientist, as part of its VIP Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Spadaro will speak on coral restoration. Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door and . admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://www.cfk.edu/vip.
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18. Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
• KWAHS fundraiser
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a prohibition themed party fundraiser dinner at the A1A Speakeasy, aka Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Guests will enjoy an open bar and dine on a surf n’ turf catered dinner, and relax in the Rumrunners Cigar Lounge with hand rolled cigars and rums. Swinging jazz music will be provided throughout the evening by Skipper’s Key West Jazz Band. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/up-coming events.
• Quilt show
The Paradise Quilters Guild will host a ”Piecing in Paradise” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd. Over 100 bed and art quilts will be on display, with raffles, door prizes, vendors, demos, quilts, crafted items, supplies and fabrics for sale. For information call Jana, 516-457-5143.