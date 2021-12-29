• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Truman Waterfront Park. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Poetry readings
The Key West Poetry Guild will hold a “First Sundays @ Seven” open mic poetry reading at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Christian Science meeting room. 327 Elizabeth St. Refreshments provided. New and experienced poets are encouraged to read only their original work. For information, email AllenMeece@gmail.com.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Garden Club meeting
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Shelly Krueger will speak about sargassum and a pilot sargassum composting experiment. This is an inside event and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside afterward. For information, visit http://www. keywestgardenclub.com.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Lower Keys Woman’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key. Voting for a new slate of officers will take place.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Crescendo,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. When a world-famous conductor tries to create an Israeli-Palestinian orchestra, it takes all his skill and resources to overcome the discord and get the orchestra members to play in harmony, rising to a tense and emotional finale. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.