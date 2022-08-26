Cricket Desmarais will release her new book, “Love on the Rock: Irreverent Reflections & Terrible Dating Advice from a Key West Singleton,” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Mockingbird Studios, 1616 Catherine St. For information, visit http://www.cricketdesmarais.com.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is introducing Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The program is open to all kids ages 6 and up and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, starting in September. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a free “Skate Back to School” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the hockey rink at Bertha Street and Atlantic Boulevard. Participants must sign a waiver to skate and no skate rentals will be available. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.
• WAVES Project fundraiser
The WAVES Project, which uses scuba diving as a transitional tool to help disabled veterans, will hold a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Southernmost VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Current and former participants will discuss how the program has helped them. For information, visit https://www.wavesproject.org.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Plogging the Keys
Volunteers are sought for a litter pickup event from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 808 Duval St. Meet and get parking pass, vest, gloves, bucket and picker. The Key West Business Guild and Womenfest 2022 will host an after-event cold water celebration.
• Mentor, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. The More Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with a struggling reader in elementary school for 20 minutes during the school day. The Kids Win Mentoring program needs volunteers to meet 30–55 minutes weekly to offer academic and social support to a middle or high school youth. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text, 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.
• Islamorada library hours
The Monroe County Public Library Islamorada branch will temporarily reduce the operating hours to close at 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Tuesdays will continue to have an 8 p.m. closing time. The temporary change should last about a month. For information, call 305-664-4645.
• Rudolph Red Nose Run
A Positive Step’s 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. For information, online registration, or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5