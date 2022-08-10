American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Elvis” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Drag Bingo
We Won’t Go Back, a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a fundraising Drag Bingo event hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the We Won’t Go Back human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Library hours change
Starting in September, the Key West library’s hours will change. The late night days will be Wednesdays, when the facility, 700 Fleming St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Leadership Monroe County
Leadership Monroe County, an educational, nonpartisan, non-profit community organization that brings together existing and emerging leaders to build constructive alliances in the Florida Keys, welcomes applicants for the upcoming 30th class, which will launch in October and run through April, 2023. Deadline to apply is Aug. 19. Call 305-394-3804 or visit http://www.leadershipmonroecounty.org for information and to download an application.
• Happy Hour with Historian
The Key West Art & Historical Society will partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures by Cori Convertito. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, the subject will be “A Man is Known by his Works: The Life & Art of Winslow Homer.” For tickets and information, visit http://www.https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events.
• Oldest House tours
Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. The house offers a look at the life of early settlers and the history of the Watlingon/Johnson families. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.