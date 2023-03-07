• Duck Key Market
Duck Key Paradise Open Market is held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St, Offered are cheeses, juices, produce,flowers, seafood and bakery items. Parking is available on the easement.
• Higbee commissioning benefit
The Hemingway Rum Company, 201 Simonton St, Key West, will host and sponsor Girls Night Out Key West from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee, will be highlighted as the charity for the month. For information on the Higbee commissioning and the Navy League, Key West Council, visit http://www.higbeecommissioning.org or http://www.navyleaguekeywest.org. For information on Girls Night Out, visit its Key West Facebook page.
• Author talk
R. Kevin Mallison will discuss his nonfiction book, “Alarm in the Firehouse: A Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Professional Firefighter,” at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Free. Seating is limited.
• Flag Retirement Box
A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• Homeowners meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday March 8, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The guest speaker will be Ramon Sierra, Traffic Services Program Engineer for FDOT. The meeting can be attended in person or via ZOOM. The ZOOM link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81212511826?pwd=MGxuS0QydXoxSkxqVmpOZUc4RTRnQT09
• Women’s Film Festival
The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival is being held on Wednesdays at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. “Born in Flames,” on March 8, is an experimental docu-fiction about a dystopian U.S. 10 years after a “social democratic” revolution. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
• Gallery opening
Artist Tom Everhart, known for his paintings of Charles Schulz-influenced art, will present his recent work at the Ocean Blue Gallery. Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary Peanuts creator Schulz. The artist will be present at free receptions from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. The gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474.
• Volunteers sought
The Key West Sea Turtle Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which runs from April 15 to Oct. 31. Volunteers must complete a FWC webinar. For information, text Denise at 305-928-0606
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, presented by Old Island Restoration Foundation. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St.