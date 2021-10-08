• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Those ages 12-17 for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lower Keys: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Perry Hotel at 7001 Shrimp Road. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be also available at that location. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Truman Annex Quay. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 8, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Free sailing classes
Key West Community Sailing Center, 905 Palm Ave., will offer free sailing lessons Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday classes are for women; Sunday classes are open to both men and women. Participants are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. No experience is required and beginners are welcome. Community Sailing’s safety practices may limit class size and masking will be encouraged. For information, call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http:// www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.