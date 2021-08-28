• Tropic Cinema hits ‘pause’
In view of the increasing number of COVID cases in Monroe County, and to help prevent the spread of the virus and its variants in the community and protect staff, volunteers and patrons, the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will be closed until Friday, Sept. 2. Patrons with tickets for a film who have not yet been contacted can email info@tropiccinema.com for a full refund or rain check. Check http://www.tropiccinema.com, Facebook and Instagram to confirm re-opening date.
• Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. The main event will be a Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, featuring specialty beers. Also planned are beer dinners and brunches and pool parties in a variety of venues. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com.
• Special Olympic yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.
• Casting call
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., will host a re-imagined production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January and will hold an open call for actors from 5:30 to 7:30 on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The show will be cast without gender, age or ethnic boundaries. Actors should bring a short comic monologue, contemporary or classic, one great joke, and a love of Shakespeare. Competitive compensation will be offered for workshops, rehearsals and performances. For audition and rehearsal information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork which opens Friday, Oct. 1, and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http://www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest Parade in the Universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries 18 inches wide, deep and tall will travel down a replica of Duval Street. For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparadeinthe universe.com, contact Becki at MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeinthe universe.com.
• Volunteers sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible and the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501 or email info@oirf.org.