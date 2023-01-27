Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. The class uses the Creating and Retaining Excellence (C.A.R.E) curriculum. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Story time
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host a free story time for children each Tuesday at 10 a.m. with stories, games and crafts. For information, call 305-849-8733.
• Kids’ Festival
Poinciana Elementary School will host a Community Kids’ Festival and Vendor Fair fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on the soccer field behind the school. Tickets for food, games and rides will be sold at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Book sale
Friends of the Big Pine Key Library, 213 Key Deer Blvd., will host a book sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or obstructions. Cones or other blockades will be removed.
• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 5 p.m.
• Church seeks singers
Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., is searching for singers to join the choir for its 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sopranos and tenors are especially needed. Singers can be non-Methodists who love to sing. Rehearsals are at the church Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. For information, call Jim Cutty at 248-249-7341.
• Creative lab
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., hosts arts and crafts for school-age children all day each Saturday. Participants can make their own works of art or follow along with a themed craft.
• Cupid yard signs
Support Wesley House with the purchase of Cupid yard signs; one for $35 or a pack of five for $150. Visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala to purchase, and pick up signs at Wesley House Family Services, 1304 Truman Ave.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the Palm Garden at the Library, 700 Fleming St. Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker- series/2023/mader.