• Foster parent training

Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. The class uses the Creating and Retaining Excellence (C.A.R.E) curriculum. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.