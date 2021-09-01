• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Smathers Beach, last beach entrance. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Volunteers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA is looking for volunteers and will host virtual orientations for the Key West campus for adults and students ages 16-18 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept.1, and at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 Email Amina@fkspca.org for the Zoom link. In-person training sessions will take place the week after orientation.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. The main event will be a Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, featuring specialty beers. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com/
• Job Fair
The City of Key West will join other employers at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Visit https://fl-keywest.civicplus.com/Jobs.aspx for a listing of open positions.
• Special Olympics yard sale
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, and Cudjoe Gardens Property Owners Association have donated property and items to sell to raise money at a yard sale for Special Olympics from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sheriff’s Office substation at Mile Marker 21, 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key. Donations can also be dropped off at the location.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Labor Day Service
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold a virtual Labor Day service in memory of the civilians and veterans who lost their lives in the hurricane of Sept. 2, 1935. To view the recorded service on Sunday, Sept. 6, visit Matecumbe Historical Trust or Tony Hammon on Facebook or at http://www.islandcommunitychurch.org. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• College prep
The College of the Florida Keys is teaming with the Key West Chamber of Commerce to help local high school students, their families and guidance counselors deal with college decisions, requirements and deadlines with a free virtual workshop, entitled “Ready, Set, College!,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. For log-in information and resources referenced during the event, visit http://www.cfk.edu/community-resources/ready-set-college/. For information, call 305-296-9081.