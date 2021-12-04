• Library book sale
The Friends of the Key West Library book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 in the Palm Court of the library, 700 Fleming St.
• Arts and crafts show
The Key West Church of Christ, 1419 White St., will host a Christmas Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Offered will be baked goods, handmade crafts, local art, silent auction and a luncheon.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Cookies with Santa
Keys Federal Credit Union and Publix will host a “Cookies with Santa” from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3022 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Children can pose with Santa, write letters to him and enter a coloring contest. For information, call 305-294-6622 or visit http://www. KeysFCU.org.
• Artisan Market
An Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Live music, a full bar, food stalls, fresh produce, cheese, pickles, orchids and local art will be on display. The Market offers free entry and parking in the Higgs Beach antenna park lot across the street. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags).
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music, a tree lighting ceremony, desserts and Edith Amsterdam’s eggnog. Donations of unwrapped new clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts a Christmas concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m., which will mark the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll. The event is free, but registration is required. For ticketing information, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd., will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Skills clinic for ages 10 and younger will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and for 11 and up will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com
• Holiday luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Boondocks Grille Restaurant, 27205 Overseas Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program.
• Christmas Concert
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchamber musicsociety.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.