• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host Jeanette McLernon, Executive Director of the Peacock House, addressing the social stigma over mental health issues, via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9972.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at the corner of Duval and South streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Summer camp
Island Farm Summer Camp on Stock Island offers outdoor activities for children 7 to 13 years old. The three-week sessions run Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in three-week sessions. Programs will include animal encounters, gardening, composting, fishing, hiking, music, scavenger hunts, natural resource art projects, building rafts and water recreation. For registration and information, call 580-916-8033 or visit https://www.instagram.com/islandfarmkw.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 13. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Storm drain stenciling
Reef Relief will hold a storm drain stenciling event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the corner of Fleming and White streets and will be stenciling around the Key West City Cemetery. Groups can register by Monday, May 17, at reefrelief@gmail.com. Masks and social distancing practices are required.
• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. For information and reservations, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Reef Relief camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Wire sculpting fundraiser
May Sands Montessori School will host “Twist & Sip,” a wire sculpting workshop with Ryan Stimers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Doubletree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Register at http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip. Proceeds will benefit the tuition-free school.