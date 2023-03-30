The Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Farm, 5501 College Road, will host an Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, with crafts, music and egg hunts. The event is free. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets. For information, call Farmer Jeanne at 305-293-7331.
• Volunteers sought
The Key West Sea Turtle Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle-nesting season, which runs from April 15 to Oct. 31. Volunteers must complete a FWC webinar. For information, text Denise at 305-928-0606.
• EarthDay 5K Run/Walk
Key West Southernmost Runners Club is teaming up with the Conch Republic Marine Army for the EarthDay 5K Run/Walk race Saturday, April 22, starting near the USCG Cutter Ingham in Truman Waterfront Park. Proceeds from the race go to the Conch Republic Marine Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning and restoring the shallow mangrove habitats of the Florida Keys. Registration is $25 per person, children younger than 5 are free with a parent. Registration is available at http://www.runsignup.com or in person at the race location. Free race T-shirts will be given to the first 100 people registered.
• Street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair, presented by Literacy Volunteers of America (LVA) — Monroe County, will take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make application by calling 305-294-4352 or 305-304-0578 (cell/text), by email to marycasanova77@gmail.com or info@lva-monroe.org.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Free compost
Monroe County and its yard waste contractor will offer free compost (nutrient-rich black dirt) to the residents of unincorporated Monroe County and the cities of Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Islamorada and Layton at the county’s three transfer stations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Residents can fill one 32-gallon trash can or six 5-gallon buckets with compost. Proof of residency is required. Residents should bring a shovel and containers. The transfer stations are at Cudjoe Key, Mile Marker 21.5, Blimp Road; Long Key, Mile Marker 68; and Key Largo, 1100 County Road 905.