• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For more information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• Wildlife fundraiser
The “It’s for the Birds” silent auction fundraiser to benefit the Key West Wildlife Center will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, during the Artisan Market at the Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Auction items include original works of art, sailing and watersport excursions, sunset packages, gift certificates and a private sailboat charter.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Poetry, short story contest
In celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday and the anniversary of the Tennessee Williams Museum, the Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit original works for poetry and short story writing contests The contest runs until Sunday, March 7. For full contest information, guidelines and a submission link, visit http://www.kwahs.org/education/twbc. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, email at kcollett@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. Seating will be limited to 225 appropriately spaced seats and masks are required. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its newly launched rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event, which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Volunteers sought
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.