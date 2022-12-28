Friends of the Key West African Cemetery will host a Kwanzaa celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Bernstein Park Community Room, 6751 5th St., Stock Island. The free event commemorates the unique African American cultural holiday celebrating the rich heritage of people of African ancestry.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972, email keyscra@gmail.com or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Home tours
Old Island’s Restoration Foundation will host home tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28-29. Tickets are available at http://www.oirf.org or at the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers crafting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Tools are supplied.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Wounded Warriors ride
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike riding journey to Key West.
The Rotary Club Key West will host its annual golf tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. Sponsorship opportunities and player signups are available. The tournament raises money to provide dental care for local children. For information, email kwrotary@hotmail.com.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce visitor center, 31020 Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key. Offered will be a wide variety of water activities, the open-air event typically features items designed for sailors, boaters, anglers, kayakers and others. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.