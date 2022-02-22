• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Biz Exchange
The Key West Biz Exchange will hold a networking event to promote local businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Shops of Mallory Square, 271 Front St. For information, call 305-916-9948.
• Yard sale
St. Paul’s Church will host an ABC (attic, boat and closet) yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 401 Duval St. Sale items include Haitian art, boating supplies, accessories, jewelry, lamps, linens, kitchen and dining wares, small furniture and more. All proceeds will be donated to the South Florida Haiti Project.
• Art festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at the Truman Waterfront Park, with more than 100 fine arts and craft booths. The site offers parking for cars and bikes and the show is steps away from the Duval Loop Bus. The event is sponsored by the Key West Art Center. For information, email KWArtShow@gmail.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Orchid meeting
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Rochelle Eannarino will demonstrate repotting, mounting and general orchid care. The event is open to the public. For information, call 305-619-8304.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Doolittle” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups.
• Music festival
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will host the Terry Cassidy Island Grass Music Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Boondocks Grille & Draft House, 27205 Overseas Highway, Ramrod Key. For information, email info@HabitatLowerKeys.org.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• New parent classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families on video chat. A breastfeeding class will be held Saturday, March 5. Register at http://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.