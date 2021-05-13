• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host Jeanette McLernon, Executive Director of the Peacock House, addressing the social stigma over mental health issues, via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9971.
• Town Hall meetings
Monroe County will be hosting live town hall meetings via Zoom to provide the public the opportunity to give feedback and input on the strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year 2022. Thursday, May 13, noon-1 p.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95153952872; and Friday, May 14, 9-10 a.m. https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/95592973561. For information, email matthews-kimberly@monroecounty-fl.gov.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit at Royal Furniture, 3326 N. Roosevelt Blvd., through Monday, May 17, and at Key West Art Center, 301 Front St., from Tuesday, May 18 until Monday, June 7. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 13. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Wire sculpting workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host “Twist & Sip,” a wire sculpting workshop with Ryan Stimers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Doubletree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Register at http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip. Proceeds will benefit the tuition-free school.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, May 14, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St., wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Scholarship available
An initiative to support students of diverse backgrounds and promote equality is offering a scholarship to a Key West High School student. Applications are being accepted until Monday, May 17, from graduating seniors planning to pursue a career as a Monroe County teacher. For application requirements and information, visit http://www.cffk.org/diversity.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
• Storm drain stenciling
Reef Relief will hold a storm drain stenciling event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the corner of Fleming and White streets and will be stenciling around the Key West Cemetery. Groups of two to four people can register by Monday, May 17 at reefrelief@gmail.com. Masks and social distancing practices are required.
• Bridge players wanted
The Key West Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays when there are enough players. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.