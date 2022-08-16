Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes in Key West begin Wednesday, Aug. 24, and are held each Wednesday night for eight weeks. Registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail megan.burgess@wesleyhouse.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com
The Big Pine Bocce League (BPBL) will be hosting its summer season at the Big Pine Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, at the end of Sands Road. The league will be on the courts Tuesday through Thursday. Signups for the season will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Big Pine Moose Lodge, 3681 Wilder Road. For information, email kimannlivingston@gmail.com
• Equality march
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a gathering and march from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 in Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The march will end at Truman Waterfront Park. For information, email kjpareizs@gmail.com
• Leadership Monroe County
Leadership Monroe County, an educational, nonpartisan, non-profit community organization that brings together existing and emerging leaders to build constructive alliances in the Florida Keys, welcomes applicants for the upcoming Class XXX, which will launch in October and run through April 2023. Deadline to apply is Aug. 19. Call 305-394-3804 or visit http://www.leadershipmonroecounty.org for information and to download an application.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.ga
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Oldest House tours
Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.