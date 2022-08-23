The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Foster parents sought
Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes in Key West begin Wednesday, Aug. 24, and are held each Wednesday night for eight weeks. Registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail megan.burgess@wesleyhouse.org.
The Big Pine Bocce League (BPBL) will be hosting its summer season at the Big Pine Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, at the end of Sands Road. Signups for the season will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Big Pine Moose Lodge, 3681 Wilder Road. For information, email kimannlivingston@gmail.com
• Oldest House tours
Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Library hours change
Starting in September the Key West library’s hours will change. The late night days will be Wednesdays, when the facility, 700 Fleming St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a free “Skate Back to School” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the hockey rink at Bertha Street and Atlantic Boulevard. Participants must sign a waiver to skate and no skate rentals will be available. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com
• WAVES Project fundraiser
The WAVES Project, which uses scuba diving as a transitional tool to help disabled veterans, will hold a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Southernmost VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, visit https://www.wavesproject.org.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations can be mailed to the Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org.