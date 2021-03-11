• Nutrition discussion
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is celebrating National Nutrition Month with a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 with Dr. John Calleja, Key West physician specializing in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, discussing “Foods, Moods and Friendly Germs.” For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Rolling Stones Tribute
Torn & Frayed, a Rolling Stones tribute band, will perform in Key West at Lost Boys Creations, 417 Southard St., on Friday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The group offer acoustic interpretations of the Stones’ classics. Local guitarist Larry Baeder will accompany the group. The event is free. For information, visit http://www.tornandfrayed.info
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12, on the corner of George and Fogarty streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Nutrition class
The Rural Health Network, 3722 N. Roosevelt Blvd., will offer a free in-person or virtual nutrition class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13. To register, email ebaker@rhnmc.org, text “Sign Me Up” to 786-649-8448 or call 305-517-6613 extension 321.
• Dance performance
The Young Dance Collective, CoffeeMill Dance Studio’s student dance company, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Tennessee Williams Theater, 5901 College Road. Limited seating with mask and social distancing protocols will be offered. For tickets, visit http://www.keystix.com. For information visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present author Rita Troxel in conversation with sculptor John Martini via webinar at 6 p.m, Monday, March 15. The lectures are free and registration is required to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Plant Sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5219 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m.to noon Saturday, March 20. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be strictly followed. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• School applications
May Sands Montessori School is now accepting applications for the 2022 admissions lottery. The school serves students in grades VPK-8. Applicants must be Monroe County residents. The application period is open until Friday, April 23. Application packets and instructions can be found online at http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com or at 1400 United St. #110. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53418.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.