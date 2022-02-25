• Biz Exchange
The Key West Biz Exchange will hold a networking event to promote local businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Shops of Mallory Square, 271 Front St. For information, call 305-916-9948.
• Old Island Days Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at the Truman Waterfront Park. For information, call 305-294-1241 or email KWArtShow@gmail.com.
• Plant sale
The MARC House nursery will be the site of a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at 1401 Seminary St. For plant availability, contact Jeff Searle at 954-658-4317 or palms@rainforestcollection.com
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Doolittle” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Yard sale
St. Paul’s Church will host an ABC (attic, boat and closet) yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 401 Duval St. Sale items include Haitian art, boating supplies, accessories, jewelry, lamps, linens, kitchen and dining wares, small furniture and more. All proceeds will be donated to the South Florida Haiti Project
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, to benefit Camp Bravo.
• Orchid meeting
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Rochelle Eannarino will demonstrate repotting, mounting and general orchid care. The event is open to the public. For information, call 305-619-8304.
• Geiger Key Arts & Crafts Show
An arts, crafts and yard sale will be held at the Tamarac Park Pavilion in the dog park on Scorpio Drive from 8 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 26.
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.