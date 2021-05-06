• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 6. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Restaurant Store, Whiet and Eaton streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Sailing fundraiser
Samuel’s House, a residential resource and support service for homeless women and families, is hosting a fundraising brunch sail on the Argo Navis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Tickets include a two-hour sail and brunch. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/LinensLooseEnds or call 305-509-1771. For information, call 305-296-0240 or visit https://samuelshouse.org/
• Chorus concert
The Keys Choral is offering “Spring Sing,” a free virtual concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Advance registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit The Studios of Key West at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
• Plant clinic
The UF/IFAS Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers will be offering a plant clinic via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, addressing residents’ plant, insect and gardening questions and includes a 15-minute topical discussion at the start of the event. Email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call (305-292-4501) to register.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, May 11. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host Jeanette McLernon, Executive Director of the Peacock House, addressing the social stigma over mental health issues, via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9972.
• Scholarship available
An initiative to support students of diverse backgrounds and promote equality is offering a first-time scholarship to a Key West High School graduating senior. Applications are being accepted until Monday, May 17 from graduating seniors planning to pursue a career as a Monroe County teacher. For application requirements and information visit http://www.cffk.org/diversity.
• Storm drain stenciling
Reef Relief will hold a storm drain stenciling event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the corner of Fleming and White streets and will be stenciling around the Key West Cemetery. Groups of two to four people can register by Monday, May 17 at reefrelief@gmail.com. Masks and social distancing practices are required.
• Bridge players wanted
The Key West Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays when there are enough players. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.