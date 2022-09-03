The Sunset Social Drinking Club will host its annual BBQ Rib Battle at Shots & Giggles Bar, 201 Ann St. from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Monies raised will go to Luci’s Fund, a non-profit organization that helps find homes for ‘fur babies’ in Key West.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Sept. 4. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Hurricane memorial service
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host a service at the Islamorada Hurricane Monument, Mile Marker 81.5, at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend in memory of those who perished in the Labor Day storm of 1935. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Library Book Club
The Key West Library will host a Book Club meeting on the last Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The September selection will be Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club.” The book can be requested at the library’s main desk, 700 Fleming St.
• Association meeting
The Tavernier Community Association will be holding a general meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Fellowship Center at Burton Memorial Church, 93001 Overseas Highway. John Allen, Parks and Beaches Director, will answer questions and discuss ideas regarding the parks in Tavernier. To become a member of TCA, email taverniercommunty@gmail.com.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Sept. 4. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the publi