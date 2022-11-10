• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Bayview Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket orhttp://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/.
• Lighthouse sunset
The Key West Art & Historical Society is offering opportunities to book an exclusive experience and view a world-famous sunset from the observation platform of the island city’s historic lighthouse. The experience permits exclusive access to the lighthouse, Keeper’s Quarters, and grounds for groups up to eight for 90 minutes. Each experience includes wine and treats. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/sunset.
• Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander US Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “The Automat,” the first M3M movie of the season, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The film is a light-hearted look at the birth, growing up and demise of the Horn and Hardart Automat in New York City and Philadelphia. Movies are free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. A light dessert will follow the movie.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden. There are 124 species of native plants available including Cuban palms, tomato and pepper plants.
• Race for Inclusion
A fundraising run, walk or bike event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at The College of the Florida Keys will raise funds to help provide sports training and competition, critical health services and life-changing leadership programs to Special Olympics athletes. For information and registration, visit http://www.raceforinclusion.org. CFK is located at 5901 College Road.
• Holiday Parade floats sought
The City Key West will host its Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Applications for floats will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 21. Floats can be of any length but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. The number of entries is limited to 55. Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Applications are available at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or by calling 305-809-3881.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.