• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Key West stories
The Studios of Key West is presenting a unique peek inside “A Key West Diary” with stories of renegades, rebels and regular joes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5. Actors will tell the tales that give this community its unmistakable flavor. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
• New parent classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families on video chat. Breastfeeding class will be held Saturday, March 5, and childbirth class on Sunday, March 20. Register at http://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Book Sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Story Slam
The Studios of Key West will host the La Cucaracha Chronicles’ production of ”La Chicharra (The Cicada) Story Slam” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11. This live storytelling competition features a lineup of Key West locals, each with a chance to tell a story based on the theme “It changed my life!” The event will be at Hugh’s View, TSKW’s rooftop venue at 533 Eaton St. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
• Soap & Sip workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a Soap & Sip fundraiser with Mariam Tvaliashvili from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 11, at Key West Soaps, 291 Front St. for information, call 305-293-1400, extension 53428.
• Orchid Fair
The Key West Orchid Society Fair will host an orchid fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admission and parking is free. Featured will be orchid vendors, raffles, member plant sales, sale items, supplies, and orchids voted and judged by the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Space talk
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the new James Webb Space Telescope at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Key West Library Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.