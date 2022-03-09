• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, March 9, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. To RSVP, call Kim, 312-972-9902.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Soap & Sip workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a Soap & Sip fundraiser with Mariam Tvaliashvili from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 11, at Key West Soaps, 291 Front St. for information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Orchid Fair
The Key West Orchid Society Fair will host an orchid fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admission and parking is free. Featured will be orchid vendors, raffles, member plant sales, sale items, supplies, and orchids voted and judged by the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Space talk
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the new James Webb Space Telescope at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Key West Library Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Cemetery stroll
The final cemetery stroll of the season through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. The tour takes approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.