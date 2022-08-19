• Leadership Monroe County

Leadership Monroe County, an educational, nonpartisan, non-profit community organization that brings together existing and emerging leaders to build constructive alliances in the Florida Keys, is accepting applicants for the upcoming Class XXX, which will launch in October and run through April 2023. Deadline to apply is Aug. 19. Call 305-394-3804 or visit http://www.leadershipmonroecounty.org for information and to download an application.