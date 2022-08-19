Leadership Monroe County, an educational, nonpartisan, non-profit community organization that brings together existing and emerging leaders to build constructive alliances in the Florida Keys, is accepting applicants for the upcoming Class XXX, which will launch in October and run through April 2023. Deadline to apply is Aug. 19. Call 305-394-3804 or visit http://www.leadershipmonroecounty.org for information and to download an application.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Band fundraiser
The KWHS marching band is holding its annual Tag Day fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both Fausto’s and both Publix locations. Band members will be performing at all four stores and money earned will be used to offset the cost of uniforms, instruments and competition travel. Donations can be made with cash or credit card, or by donation http://www.KWHSBand.com.
• Equality march
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a gathering and march from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The march will end at Truman Waterfront Park. For information, email kjpareizs@gmail.com
• Community observation
Friends of the Key West African Memorial will host a Community Observance of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1100 Atlantic Blvd, next to Fort West Martello. For information, call Arida Wright at 305-766-4922.
• Foster parents sought
Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes in Key West begin Wednesday, Aug. 24, and are held each Wednesday night for eight weeks. Registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail megan.burgess@wesleyhouse.org.
• Big Pine bocce
The Big Pine Bocce League (BPBL) will be hosting its summer season at the Big Pine Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, at the end of Sands Road. The league will be on the courts Tuesday through Thursday. Signups for the season will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Big Pine Moose Lodge, 3681 Wilder Road. For information, email kimannlivingston@gmail.com
• WAVES Project fundraiser
The WAVES Project, which uses scuba diving as a transitional tool to help disabled veterans, will hold a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Southernmost VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, visit https://www.wavesproject.org.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a free “Skate Back to School” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the hockey rink at Bertha Street and Atlantic Boulevard. Participants must sign a waiver to skate and no skate rentals will be available. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com