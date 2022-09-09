The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.” The first featured poet, award-winner Adrian Matejka, will present a poetry reading at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus, 5901 College Road. Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present on Thursday, Oct. 6, also at 6 p.m. at the same location. They will read some of their works and take questions from the audience. Earlier on their respective presentation days, both poets will participate in craft talks in the college’s library at 3:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to benefit Sister Season.
• Volunteers wanted
Organizers are seeking 150 volunteers for the Ambassador team for the Fantasy Fest Parade, Saturday, Oct. 29. For information and to fill out an Ambassador volunteer form, visit http://www.FantasyFest.com/Parade.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Non-profit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday.