• Poets’ series

The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.” The first featured poet, award-winner Adrian Matejka, will present a poetry reading at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus, 5901 College Road. Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present on Thursday, Oct. 6, also at 6 p.m. at the same location. They will read some of their works and take questions from the audience. Earlier on their respective presentation days, both poets will participate in craft talks in the college’s library at 3:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.