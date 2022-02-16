• Blood drive
A blood drive in memory of Nicky Sorbelli, who lost his battle with T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2016, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Island Guitar, 1109 Key Plaza. For information or to make an appointment, visit http://www.oneblood.org, Sponsor Code 59329 or call 1-888-9DONATE.
• Cemetery Strolls
Strolls through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue. The season’s final stroll featuring other grave sites will take place on Saturday, March 19.
• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers. VITA will be conducting virtual tax preparation sessions. For information about VITA, or to register for a virtual session, visit http://www.keysunitedway.org/VITA.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a free Show and Shine event from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Wildlife Center fundraiser
The “It’s for the Birds” fundraiser to benefit the Key West Wildlife Center will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Fort West Martello. Tickets are $35 and available online at http://www.Keywestwildlifecenter.org. The Key West Wildlife Center, 1801 White St., is a non-profit organization providing rescue and rehabilitative care to wildlife from mile marker 0-30 in the Florida Keys.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Love, Gilda,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.