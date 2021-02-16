• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the corner of Simonton and Front streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original art will be held until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Members show
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., will be displaying works of its associate members starting Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The show will continue through Wednesday, March 3, with all works offered for sale. For information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com.
• Congressman talk
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host Congressman Carlos Gimenez via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. For information, contact Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910 or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com.
• Garden speaker
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a presentation by Iven Tores on “My Experience Coming to the Keys in a Chug” at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20. The event is part of the Gardenfest Key West: the Green Market Place celebration, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• TSKW featured artist
Esterio Segura Mora, one of Cuba’s recognizable visual artists, is featured in The Studios of Key West’s Sanger Gallery until Thursday, Feb. 25, with an array of art spanning the arc of his career and interests. The gallery is located at 533 Eaton St, with hours Tuesday through Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m. Visit http://www.www.tskw.org for information.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has re-opened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.