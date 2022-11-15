The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will be showing a recently released film from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The movie, rated PG-13, is free and open to all. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call 305-292-3595 or see the Key West Library social media feeds.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a Call to Artists for the 2023 Fine Art Auction to be held on Sunday, March 12, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. The Call to Artists and submission for artwork closes at midnight Friday, Nov. 18. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club will hold its annual Fall Plant Sale at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19. There will be a large selection of ornamental and native plants for sale, including sun, shade and drought resistant varieties. Vendors will be selling exotic plants, bromeliads and orchids. A variety of artists will be offering unique holiday shopping opportunities. Food, beverages and baked goods will be on sale.
• Collective book signing set
The authors of “Tortuga Triangle” will sign copies of their book from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Grand Vin, 1107 Duval St. On hand for the signing are Reef Perkins, Andrew Daly, Dane M. Dastugue, Mac McCausland and Shirrel Rhoades. The sixth author of this ménage à cinque was the late Jim Hendrick.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Spirited” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden. There are 124 species of native plants available including Cuban palms, tomato and pepper plants.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Orchids will be available for sale and raffle, and a program on orchid culture, door prize, memberships and more are offered. The event is open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org, Facebook, or call 305-619-8304.