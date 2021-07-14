• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16, at the Key West City Cemetery Sexton’s House, Margaret Street at Angela. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17. Master Gardener volunteers will be on site to help answer any plant questions. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Museum Day
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer free admission to the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., on Tuesday, July 20, by mentioning the word “Hemingway.”
• Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community. The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. An online Zoom application workshop will be offered at 4 p.m. Monday, July 19. RSVP to director@keysarts.com. The online application and workshop information is available at http://www.www.keysarts.com.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Hemingway story competition
The Key West Library will host “Pappa’s Poems” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, as part of Hemingway Days – Voices, Places & Inspiration. The festival’s literary events include the announcement and reading of the winning entry in the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition. No reservations are necessary. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, July 19 to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.