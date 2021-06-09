• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, June 10. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Fireworks sponsors sought
The Lower Keys Rotary will be hosting a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3, at the Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Dr. Donations are needed for an online auction which will be held through Wednesday, June 30. Monetary donations can be made through the Lower Keys Rotary Facebook page, or mailed to Lower Keys Rotary, 181 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, FL 33043. Items for the online auction can be dropped off at the UPS Store in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Big Pine Key.
• Vendors wanted
Sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are wanted for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Summer jobs
Paid summer jobs for Key West High School students with the City of Key West now available through A Positive Step of Monroe County’s “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program.” From 25 to 30 students will be accepted into the program and will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 21. For information, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Online raffle
Wesley House Family Services is holding an online raffle for a chance to win hotel stays or a hand-painted bicycle. The tickets are $20 and available until Friday, June 25, at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/raffle.
• Mermaid Festival
The Key West Mermaid Festival will take place from Thursday, July 1 to Monday, July 5, with activities scheduled around the island. For information, visit https://www.keywestmermaidfestival.com.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories and accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays. Send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Tropical Fruit Festival
The Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., will be the site of a Tropical Fruit Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature fresh fruit, vendors, educational talks, cocktails and kids activities. For information, call 305-294-9911 or visit http://trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
• Fundraiser concert
The Boys and Girls Club of the Keys will host a “Summertime with Coffee Butler and the Bubba System” concert with Larry Smith and Christine Cardone from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Sunset Green Lawn, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information or tickets, visit https://bgckeywest.org/ or contact Allison Hill at 305-296-2258 or alliebgckw@gmail.com.