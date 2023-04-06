• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/
• Flag Retirement Box
A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Marriott Beachside on the bike path. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Easter on the Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Farm, 5501 College Road, will host an Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, with crafts, music and egg hunts. The event is free. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets. For information, call Farmer Jeanne, 305-293-7331.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until April 10.
• Town Hall meeting
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and the Department of Health in Monroe County will co-host a Stock Island Town Hall public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the second-floor community room at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St. Data will be presented from the 2022 Stock Island Community Health Survey followed by an interactive discussion about community needs. Reservations with the following link are appreciated but not required. http://evite.me/EQ5Tm7b9JD
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• EarthDay 5K Run/Walk
Key West Southernmost Runners Club is teaming up with the Conch Republic Marine Army for the EarthDay 5K Run/Walk race Saturday, April 22, starting near the USCG Cutter Ingham in Truman Waterfront Park. Registration is $25 per person, children younger than 5 are free with a parent. Registration is available at http://www.runsignup.com or in person at the race location. Free race T-shirts will be given to the first 100 people registered.
• Story-time
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers an hour of an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. The early literacy practices featured each week help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Story-time offers an opportunity to experience early literacy practices in action, to discover great books, music, and to socialize with other parents after Story-time.
• Duck Key Market
Duck Key Paradise Open Market is held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St. Offered are cheeses, juices, produce, flowers, seafood and bakery items. Parking is available on the easement.