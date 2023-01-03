• String quartet concert

The first concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Calidore String Quartet, performing the works of Bedřich Smetana, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Antonín Dvořák at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door; students are free. For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.