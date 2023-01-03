The first concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Calidore String Quartet, performing the works of Bedřich Smetana, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Antonín Dvořák at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door; students are free. For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Wounded Warriors ride
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike-riding journey to Key West.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is seeking singers for its March concert. Rehearsals are held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required. Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone 16 and older, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are $100 per person for the term. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709, or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Library Storytime
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers an hour of an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts on Friday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon. Story-time offers an opportunity to experience early literacy practices in action, to discover great books, music, and to socialize with other parents after Story-time. Expecting parents/siblings are welcomed.
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. Check the Library Facebook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestLibrary/.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Connections Project
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts provides free 8-by-6 inch blank canvases for Monroe County artists and community members to create art for its annual Connections Project. The theme, “Celebrating Our Unique History,” celebrates Monroe County’s Bicentennial. To receive a canvas, visit https://keysarts.com/artist_connections/Mosaic/Mosaic3.html. Completed canvases can be dropped off at Monroe County branch libraries by Friday, Jan. 27.