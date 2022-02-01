• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Book Sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. All music, TV, and film CD and DVDs will be free. The group welcomes book donations.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick and the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are now available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Marine scholarship
United Way of Collier and the Keys (UWCK) is offering a Marine Science Educational Advancement Scholarship for Monroe County residents pursuing marine science related studies. Applicants may apply for scholarships to support marine science related certificates as well as associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees at state colleges and universities engaged in Florida Keys reef restoration efforts. The application period ends Tuesday, Feb. 15, For eligibility requirements and information about the scholarship and a link to the application can be found at https://www.KeysUnitedWay.org/MSEAS.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconutcast aways.com.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.