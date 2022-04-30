• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Kids concert
Robin Kaplan’s Music Room will present its annual Kids Helping Kids Concert “Songs in the Spotlight” at the Key West Theater at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. The community’s young musicians will sing and perform, accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. The free program will raise money to support the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter. The Key West Theater is at 512 Eaton St. For information, call 305-304-6960.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Montessori talk
The Montessori Children’s School, 1221 Varela St., will host Tim Seldin, President of the Montessori Foundation speaking on “Montessori — Education for Life” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The event is free and open to adults. For information, call 305-294-5302.
• Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, and Robert Frost, The Studios of Key West will host the annual Children & Teen Poetry Contest. Monroe County students can submit poetry entries by Tuesday, May 3. Children 6-12 and teens 13-18 can mail or drop off their poems at TSKW, 533 Eaton St. Students may also submit written works by emailing poems to poetry@tskw.org. Students should include their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Poetry can be any length, based on any subject, and be rhymed or unrhymed. Teachers may also submit the work of their students.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com