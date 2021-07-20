• Museum Day
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer free admission to the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., on Tuesday, July 20, by mentioning the word “Hemingway.”
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at Mellow Ventures, 1605 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Hemingway story competition
The Key West Library will host “Pappa’s Poems” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, as part of Hemingway Days – Voices, Places & Inspiration. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www.Amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Sidewalk Chalk Festival
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a Sidewalk Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The event is free and open to children of all ages. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.