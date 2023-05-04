• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, May 7. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com.
• Free garden admission
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Commissioning concert
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee will present Howard Livingston and the Mile Marker 24 Band, with Kristen McNamara and Cliff Cody from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The event celebrates the commissioning of USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee on Saturday, May 13. Tickets for the concert are $10 for community members, and free for all military members and children younger than 12. Tickets are available at the door, or by visiting http://www.higbeecommissioning.org. Bring a chair or blanket, but no outside food, drinks or coolers.
• Hurricane Awareness Tour
The NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour will come to the Marathon airport, 9400 Overseas Highway, on Friday, May 5. The public can meet hurricane experts, scientists and crew members and tour the U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J Hurricane Hunter aircraft from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, May 7. For information, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/coupons-promotions.
• Free historic house tours
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering free guided tours of the Hellings Curry Museum, 319 Duval St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tours include the story of Eleanor and Martin Hellings, who in 1892 built the home that is now the club’s headquarters.
• Boating course
A certified boating course is being offered by America’s Boating Club at 5205 College Road Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants can earn the required Florida State Boater ID Card and qualify for insurance rate discounts. The cost is $70 or $85 for two students sharing materials. The price includes lunch and guest speaker. For information, call Vince Melendy at 305-296-1126.
• Studio lecture
The Studios of Key West will host Ed DeMore and “The Changing World Order: The Global Economic Impact of the Russian Ukraine War & the China-US Response,” a free presentation and discussion at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Reservations at https://tskw.org/the-changing-world-order/