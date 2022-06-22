• Book release event
Books & Books will partner with the Florida Keys SPCA to celebrate the release of “Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital” by Florida Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at 5711 College Road. Mader will be joined by Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Animal Planet’s Emergency Vets. For information, visit https://booksandbookskw.com/events/mader/
• Free movies
The Key West Library will host free Matinee Movies each Wednesday at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedules. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, June 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Harry Harris Park, 50 E. Beach Road, Tavernier. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. These events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, June 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.